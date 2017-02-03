A 35-year-old British woman of Nigerian descent has remarkably beaten one-in-a-million odds to give birth to two white babies.

Doctors believe Catherine Howarth is the only black woman in the world to have two blue-eyed, white babies—three-year-old son Jonah and 10-month-old daughter Sophia.

Both she and her white husband Richard were shocked on both occasions when nurses handed them their babies and they thought there had to be a mistake.

Catherine says her family lineage has always been black. However, their initial disbelief turned to adoration for their miracle babies.

She adds: ‘Each time doctors and midwives have all commented on our babies’ amazing colouring. People often get confused when they meet me with the children for the first time.

‘You can see them doing a double take, wondering if I am their mum. I do get tired of being stopped in the street by people asking if I’m the nanny. People seem to find it hard to understand how I could give birth twice to white children.

Catherine jokes that people keep mistaking her for a nanny every time she goes out with her kids. She adds that her children’s distinctive and cute looks have attracted child modeling agencies and that both kids have already appeared in ads.

Experts say the remarkable phenomenon is probably caused by a dormant white gene that Catherine might carrying.