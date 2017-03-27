The Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday, March 27 introduced new Forex rates and would no longer trade the naira at N375 per dollar for invisibles, such as school fees, medical bills and travel allowances.

The regulator said Nigerians can now get the dollar at N360 across all commercial banks within the country.

“The CBN [is] to sell forex to banks at N357/$1, while banks will sell to their customers at N360/$1 for invisibles (BTA, medicals, fees, etc),” the apex bank said on Monday.

“CBN directs banks to post new rates in the banking halls of their branches immediately. CBN examiners to visit banks to ensure the new rates are implemented.

“CBN prohibits banks from selling forex funds meant for invisibles to BDCs”t the dollar.