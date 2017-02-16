A Closed-Circuit Television camera has exposed that a policeman shot dead one Mr. Ese Akpan on Old Aba Road, Rumuomasi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The victim had told his family on Tuesday that he was going out to get the money owed him by a construction company.

He, however, did not get to his destination, as he was killed by a stray bullet from a police team escorting a bullion van to a bank.

According to CCTV which captured the scene, Ese was shot at exactly 1.45pm.

PUNCH which obtained footage of the incident, observed that Camera 4 captured Ese as he walked along the road while the police van came behind.

The second side, captured by Camera 1, showed a woman with a baby standing at the bus stop as Ese approached.

There was a sudden gunshot which hit the 60-year-old, while the frightened woman fled the sight.

About two minutes afterwards, some sympathisers, including workers of First Rivers Hospital Limited, a private facility in front of which the incident occurred, rushed to help the victim.

The widow of the victim, Mrs. Christiana Akpan, said when she attempted to report the case at the Area Command, Moscow Road, she was chased out of the command.

She added that when she went to the governor’s office, she was not given any audience.

Christiana said her husband had left the house with a plan to demand payment of a debt owed him by a construction company.

She said, “He worked as a painter and had executed a project for a construction company last year. He used the money that we saved for our house rent to complete the project. The firm paid him part, but still owed him about N266,900.