Channels Television State House Correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi is dead.

According to TheCable, he passed on at Zenith Hospital in the Garki area of Abuja in the early hours of today, May 23.

“He first fell sick in March but we didn’t see this coming,” one of the deceased’s colleague revealed.

The reporters at the presidential villa received the news of his death with shock.

Some of them have taken to social media to honour the late journalist.

“I have lost a colleague, friend and brother. Chukwuma Onuekwusi was a good man. He went beyond being a colleague on the beat, he qualified to be called a friend indeed. He was always calling me, “My friend, Olalekan” and I always responded by saying ‘Chukwu, Chukwu, Chukwu’,” Olalekan Adetayo of PUNCH, wrote on Facebook.

“He was a very hardworking man, one of the attributes that attracted him to me. He was always holding the Channels Television-branded microphone as if his life depended on it. He did that to the point that we joined some people who paid homage to former President Jonathan on a Christmas Day and the former President could not hide his feeling. ‘You are still holding this your thing today again’, Jonathan said, referring to Chukwuma and his trademark microphone.