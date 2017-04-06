The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra today, April 6 was attended by Nigerian musician, Charly Boy Oputa who has joined many Nigerians in drumming support for the detained leader.

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu is being tried on charges of treasonable felony filed against him by the federal government of Nigeria.

The veteran musician and broadcaster was at the Federal High Court in Abuja to watch proceedings of the court session, where bail application of Kanu and co-defendants were heard.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the matter was slated for argument on the application to review the court’s decision on witness protection.

Counsel to Kanu, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor told the court that he had filed an application asking the court to review its stand on protecting the identity of witnesses in the case. Ejiofor said that part of the reason he filed the application was on the grounds that six out of the initial 11-count charge against the defendant were struck out.

He prayed the court to vacate the order it made allowing the prosecution witnesses to give evidence behind a shield and to instead order the witnesses to testify in an open court. Mr E.I Eseme, counsel to the third defendant, Benjamin Madubugwu, in his argument, also prayed the court for the same relief, adding that his application was brought pursuant to Section 6(6) of the 1999 Constitution.

He urged the court to review the order it made on Dec. 13, 2016, to shield witnesses, set aside the order and direct that all witnesses should testify in public.

Justice Nyako adjourned the matter until April 25 to rule on both the application to review the witness protection order and bail.