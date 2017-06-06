The football world has been thrown into mourning since the sad passing of Former Newcastle Midfielder, Cheick Tiote.

The 30-year-old, who had joined Chinese second-tier team Beijing Enterprises in February, died after collapsing in training.

Tiote is remembered by most fans for his famous goal against Arsenal back in the 2010/11 season, at the end of this stunning game.

Newcastle had gone 4-0 down inside half an hour against Arsenal, before the Magpies pulled three goals back in the second half.

It was in the 87th minute that Tiote volleyed in one of the league’s great goals, something fans and footballers all over the world will remember for a long time to come.

The goal dented Arsenal’s title hopes that season, and completed the biggest comeback in Premier League history.

Watch The Stunning Goal Below;