Chelsea have lifted the English Premier League trophy for a fifth time in their history following a 5-1 thumping of an already relegated Sunderland side.

The North London team had already wrapped up its second title in three years at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Hence, Sunday’s game was a formality in terms of the league title but significant to Antonio Conte’s men as they bade farewell to skipper John Terry after 22 years with the club.

Terry started the game against Sunderland but bowed out in the 26th minute, in honour of his famous jersey number.

Javier Manquillo had put the home side ahead in the 3rd minute before Willian equalised for Chelsea in the 12th.

Eden Hazard extended the visitors’ lead in the 61st minute while Pedro Rodriguez got the third in the 78th minute.

Michu Batshuayi scored two goals in regulation time to make it five goals for the champions.

The victory made it 30 wins for Chelsea in the 2016/2017 season.

Watch The Moment The Blues Lifted The Trophy Below;