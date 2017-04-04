At least 58 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town in north-western Syria, a monitoring group says.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that strikes on Khan Sheikhoun by Syrian government or Russian jets had caused many people to choke.

Later, aircraft fired rockets at local clinics treating survivors, medics and activists said.

A Syrian military source denied the government had used any such weapons.

Russia’s defence ministry meanwhile insisted it had not carried out any air strikes in the vicinity.

If confirmed, it would be one of the deadliest chemical attacks in Syria’s civil war.

A hospital in Syria’s northern Idlib province was hit soon after the area was bombarded with a suspected chemical agent, an AFP correspondent reported.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said there were 11 children among the dead. The Syrian medical relief group UOSSM reported that the overall death toll had been elevated to 100, according to Reuters.

Mohammed Rasoul, the head of a Syrian ambulance service, told the BBC that first responders found people choking in the streets.

