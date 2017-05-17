Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has confirmed that a schoolgirl who was one of those abducted by the Boko Haram sect in 2014 has escaped from captivity.

The girl was reportedly found by government troops while she was escaping, Femi Adesina said, without giving details.

The girl was reportedly one of the 276 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram from Chibok town in 2014, sparking global outrage.

A total of 103 of the girls have been released so far, including 82 earlier this month in a prisoner swap.

The 82 girls, who met President Muhammadu Buhari on May 7, are expected to be reunited with their families later this week.