Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has revealed that one of the Chibok school girls in Boko Haram captivity refused to be released because according to her, she has “found a husband”.

Garba who disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV, Tuesday morning said the girl who would have made the released girls 83 in number is married to one of the sect members.

She says she would rather stay married to him than go back home to her parents.