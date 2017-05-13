A Video released by the Boko Haram sect on Friday, May 12 shows some abducted Chibok girls explaining why they would prefer to remain in the custody of the terrorist sect rather than return to their families.

A negotiator who facilitated the recent release of 82 of the girls had said some of the abductees were reluctant to be freed.

One of the girls, clutching an AK47 rifle, responded to questions from a man believed to be a Boko Haram commander. Other girls were seen sitting around her.

Below is a transcript of the question-and-answer session between the commander and the girl.

Male voice:

These are some of the Chibok girls who said they are not going back to their parents they prefer to stay back and practice God’s religion. We will now ask them why they are refusing to return.

Q & A

Q: What is your name?

A: My name is Maida Yakubu

Q: Where are you from?

A: From Chibok

Q: What are your parents names?

A: My mother’s name is Esther Mutari and my father’s name is Yakubu Kaba

Q: what is the name of your school?

A: GDSS Chibok

Q: Why did you refuse to return to your parents?

A: Because they are in town of infidels, we want them to accept Islam and join us to practice the religion and rest in the hereafter

Q: What is the truth about the allegation that you are married off by force, is that true?

A: It is not true, only those who agreed to marry are married off

Q: What message do you have for your parents

A: My message to them is for them to accept Islam and practice the religion of God.

Q: What message do you have for the people of Nigeria?

A: I call on all Nigerians to leave any book that is not from God and follow the Holy book and sayings of the prophet. God’s religion will continue to prosper whether you like it or not, if you refuse, you will die in frustration.

