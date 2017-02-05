Ace Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic who spoke on her plans for motherhood during a Facebook live chat in 2016 and told her fans that she loved children and she was working on getting one.

In a new interview with Saturday Punch, Rita affirmed this;

“You know I don’t normally answer questions about my private life but my child iscoming soon,”

The movie producer, however, refused to answer questions about her relationship.

Known to have featured in about four movies with fellow actor, Femi Jacobs, some Nigerians have speculated that an amorous relationship may be brewing between both thespians but the actress described their relationship as platonic, stating that Jacobs was just her “buddy” and nothing else.