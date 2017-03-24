Fortune Magazine has named revered Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie among the top 50 world leaders for 2017.

The “Half of a Yellow Sun” writer was ranked 42 on the list that has Theo Epstein, President of the Chicago Cubs as number one.

Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma and Pope Francis are ranked second and third respectively.

Other prominent persons on the list are Melinda Gates in fourth, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel is tenth, while Basketball star, LeBron James takes the eleventh spot.

Former US Vice President, Joe Biden is ranked twenty-third, as Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau is thirty-first on the list.

Speaking on Adichie, Fortune Magazine, said, “The prize-winning Nigerian writer has won admirers with her prose and a pair of viral TED Talks (one of which was famously sampled by Beyoncé). But Adichie has been most powerful in challenging her audiences to think differently and more expansively about Africa, identity, race, and gender. Many in the ­English-speaking world have embraced the invitation, and she has emerged as a feminist icon—she tells girls to get over being liked—and a fearless political and cultural critic.”