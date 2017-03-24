Chiwetalu Agu is a veteran Nollywood actor, comedian and movie producer whose usage of specific language slang, phrases or clichés in each film has made him uniquely a household name in Nigeria.

The prominent actor is set to put out a music video album titled “Mr President” which will reflect the current happenings and situation faced by the average Nigerian.

He said:

“Nigerians are suffering, there is hunger in the land and someone who is in speaking position has to say something about it. The song is not just about trolling politicians, but has other fun tracks that will make you dance, laugh and merry. It is an album for everyone”

Kings Music Entertainment is the company in charge of producing the 5-track music video album. According to a rep of the Kings Music, the videos in the project would soon start rolling out across stores and TV stations nationwide.