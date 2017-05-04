Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue; Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has been attacked by Pastor Chris Okotie over his plan to relocate his ministry to Israel.

The founder of the House of God International Ministry via his Facebook page described the SCOAN founder as an attention-seeking “impostor”.

He added, “He is controlled by a malevolent misanthropic spirit,” the pastor of Household of God International Ministries wrote on his official Facebook Profile under a news article he reposted detailing Joshua’s alleged relocation.”

“His hypocritical jeremiad should be ignored. He is just another frustrated shaman seeking public sympathy,” Okotie said.