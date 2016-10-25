Following the Divorce from her former husband, the founder of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, there are indications that Anita Oyakhilome may have allegedly remarried.
She has now added ‘Schafer’ to her maiden name which has sparked marriage rumours.
She authored her latest article ‘A Simple Prayer’ with the name Anita Ebhodaghe Schafer, on her online Christian portal at www.pastoranita.org and one of the approved comments said, “Congratulations Pastor Anita for your new name.” which show she may have remarried.
Anita, however, officially filed for divorce at Central Family Court, High Holborn, London, UK, citing her husband’s “unreasonable behaviour” and inappropriate relationships with members of staff, an intonation of “adultery” as her reason.
