Sister of slain US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata, has shared a video of the deceased and his wife engaged in a fight in the presence of their children.

Recall we brought you the story about how US-based Chuks Okebata was allegedly abducted and assassinated in broad daylight in Lagos on the 12th of January 2017 while he was home for the Christmas, New Year holiday.

In the video, Chuks’ wife can be seen asking him to leave the house and threatening to call the police on him when Chuks refused. Their children, Obinna and Chinonso can also be seen in the video crying as their parents fought.