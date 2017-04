The remains of Chuks Okebata, the Nigerian US Army veteran, who was gruesomely murdered by gunmen in his home town Imo State on January, 12, 2017, were laid to rest on Monday, April 16.

The deceased from Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, who was abducted and killed during his visit to the country to celebrate the Yuletide and the New Year with his family was committed to mother earth amidst tears.

See more photos below;