Channels Television today, May 23 lost its State House Correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi.

Onuekwusi passed on to the great beyond at a private hospital in Abuja after battling an undisclosed ailment.

Below are a few things you should know about the late reporter;

1.) Onuekwusi died at the age of 55.

2.) He has a diploma in Mass Communication (Radio/TV Broadcasting) from the University of Nigeria Nsukka(UNN).

3.) Prior to his move to Channels TV in 1998, he worked in Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Owerri, the Imo State Capital.

4.) He covered several beats before he was seconded to the Presidential Villa.

5.) The late correspondent attended Journalism courses both in Nigera and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

6.) His reporting style and experience got him nominated for the Nigeria Merit Awards in 2001.

7.) Lastly, he is survived by a wife and children.