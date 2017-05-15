President Muhammadu Buhari has been warned against plunging Nigeria into another civil war following the controversy his letter to the National Assembly over his medical trip generated.

The Bishop of Egbu (Anglican Communion) in Owerri North Council Area of Imo State, Right Reverend Geoffrey Okorafor who issued the warning on Monday, May 15 added that no nation had survived two civil wars without disintegration.

Okorafor spoke during a Eucharistic service of confirmation, admission and induction for Umuekwune Parish at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Umuekwune in Owerri North Council Area of the State.

He said, “The letter Mr. President sent to National Assembly over his absence on medical ground and his trip to London has a lot of ambiguity. Irrespective of the relevant constitutional provisions. Mr. President cited, the language of the letter was not in consonance with the spirit of the constitution.

“Referring to Mr. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the Coordinator of Government Affairs is an aberration, alien and not known to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Okorafor, who was worried by the controversies generated by the letter and possible consequences, warned Nigerians to be wary and also advised the cabal in the Presidency to refrain from precipitating crisis in the country.

He, however, prayed God for the quick recovery of the President. “It is my prayer to God for Buhari to recover quickly so that he can return back to the country and continue with his presidential duties”.