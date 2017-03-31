A King Cobra in desperate need of a drink took a helping hand from kind-hearted villagers and drank from a bottle of water.

The amazing footage which saw the deadly wild animal accept the water came after it was seen desperately searching for water at a drought in an south Indian village.

The wildlife rescue worker bravely offered the dehydrated snake the water and he extended his neck and drank it gladly.

The 12 feet long cobra was rescued from a village in Kaiga township, where it has strayed, apparently looking for water.

Some parts of southern India have been hit by drought, making water scarce.

Wildlife officials say the drought has severely affected wild animals in the region.

So when the team of rescue workers found the cobra, the first thing they did was to offer it water.

The ‘thirsty’ cobra can be seen gulping down water from the bottle.

Watch video below