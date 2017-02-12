Cocoice has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija currently being shot in South Africa while two fake faces were introduced to join the remaining housemates.

Recall that Bassey, Bisola, Debbie Rise, Gifty and lastly Cocoice were nominated for eviction this Sunday but it was Cocoice that got the boot.

Falz performed his hit song, Wehdone at the eviction night while the two fake housemates are, Jon, a singer from Benue State and Ese, an actress from Edo State who were added to spice up the show but they won’t be playing to win the N25m cash price and a brand new KIA Sorento car for the winner.

See Photos Of The Fake Housemates Below;