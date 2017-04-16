One of the military officers arrested, jailed and tortured by the Gen. Sani Abacha regime for the 1995 phantom coup, Col. Olusegun Oloruntoba (retd.), has reacted to the ‘Vindication of a General’ by Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi and labeled it as figment of imaginations.

How were you involved in that phantom coup?

I think I was implicated as an organiser of the coup out of sheer malice and blackmail. In 1993, our brother, Chief MKO Abiola, won the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was peaceful, free and fair but was annulled anyway. In the army, I was singled out as one of those officers who were highly and vehemently opposed to that annulment.

What do you know about Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi?

I served with Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi (retd) when I was in the army; he was my brigade commander in Ikeja, Lagos State. I am surprised about what he wrote in his book (Vindication of a General) that the 1995 coup was real and not a phantom coup. Left to me, what would anybody have expected from Gen. Bamaiyi who was the mastermind of the phantom coup of 1995? But be that as it may, anybody can access the Oputa Panel report on the Internet and see what Oputa said. Oputa stated categorically that after a very thorough investigation, it was very clear that there were no coup plotters; that it was nothing but a power play and an attempt to eliminate some people considered as enemies of the government.

For Bamaiyi, who was a former chief of army staff, if I were to meet him face to face, there were certain questions I would want him to answer if there was a coup plot: One, were he and his group able to confirm that few or more people discussed a coup plot? The answer is no. Two, were they able to identify what we call ‘O’ group (that is, Order group); people who are given order or administrative instruction of an impending coup? Three, was there any coordinating conference by any set of people or officers? Four, was there any operation order for the so-called coup? And five, was there any task allocation document? Once you are going for an operation, people must be given information on what to do. Then, was there any target or hit list found on anybody during their search of officers and their homes? Was there any contingency plan found in anybody’s house? And, was there any indication that there was an attempt to mobilise troops? How could you carry out a coup without having troops?

Do you think Gen. Bamaiyi wrote the book to draw attention to himself?

If Gen. Bamaiyi wants to draw attention to himself, there was no reason for him to come out and claim that the 1995 phantom coup was real. Bamaiyi should know that a coup d’état isn’t a tea party, neither is it a disco party – it is not a picnic. A coup d’état is a dangerous and serious business which can result in death. For Bamaiyi to come out and give such submission is very unfortunate, uncalled-for and unbecoming of a senior military officer. For the fact that he was my former commander, and for the fact that he retired as a lieutenant general, I will have to reserve some of the comments I would have made. I wouldn’t talk much. To me, for any general to come out (to say what he said in his book) after the revelation of the Oputa panel on the phantom coup is sad. Since he was part of Abacha’s government, what do you expect him to say? In the wake of that coup allegation, initial investigation revealed that there was no coup and that all of us should be released back to our units. A second investigation was set up and I was visited in my torture cell by Maj. Gen. Muja Pero. He said, ‘Oloruntoba, you’d better tell us the truth.’ I replied, ‘Sir, you’re a brigadier-general and as one, for the past 90 days you have been searching for evidence of a coup plot and you couldn’t get any. Sir, even me, as a colonel, if I am given such a stupid assignment, I would have turned it down and would have told Abacha that there is no coup anywhere. Why must there be a coup plot?’ I added, ‘I am ashamed of you as a brigadier-general.’ He’s alive; let him come out and contradict what I have said.

There was one Col. Omenka and others who tried to force me to implicate Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Shehu Yar’Adua, and Gen. Kazir. They said that if I could implicate Obasanjo and others, they would turn me into a state witness. I said, ‘Jokers! If you don’t know me, Col. Oloruntoba, go and find out.’ I told them that I was not the one they would use to implicate anybody. They threatened to ‘waste’ me and I urged them to go ahead. I told them, ‘At my age (I was 40-something then), I could not be threatened with death.’ They are all alive. I long for a day, in a conference, where I can meet with all these jokers – all those Goebbels and mistakes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

After Gen. Abdulsalami had ordered for our release, can you believe that some of those devilish, so-called army generals were planning to gather all of us accused of the coup in Lagos, put us in an aircraft to take us to Abuja to meet with the then head of state. Their real plan was to blow us up in the aircraft and blame everything on Abdulsalami. But that plan leaked. I know them; I’ll just assist them by not mentioning their names.

Was Bamaiyi among those who conspired to blow up the aircraft that would have conveyed you and others?

Let us give him the benefit of the doubt. If the occasion arises, we will name all those devilish plotters who wanted to kill all of us for no reason.

Please share the experience.

At a time, I was being interrogated, while they were looking for a coup plot at all costs; there was no type of torture I didn’t go through. Several times, I was suspended in mid-air; they tied my left leg to my left hand and I was suspended like a fowl for roasting for a very long time. My wrist and ankle were completely battered in a bid to have me implicate people in a coup that never existed. But I was determined to put them to shame to the extent that whenever I was let down, I would walk like I had not been tortured at all, singing heartily, ‘Who go suffer? Na dem go suffer!’ with my colleagues joining in the chorus. There was nothing they didn’t do to us.

Gen. Bamaiyi claimed in his book that Gen. Abdulsalami has a case to answer concerning Abiola’s death. Do you believe that?

I will consider Bamaiyi’s word on that as loose talk. I don’t expect a general to talk in that manner. But if he has concrete evidence against Gen. Abdulsalami, let him tell Nigerians, instead of asking the nation to ask Abdulsalami about how Abiola died in detention.