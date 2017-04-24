College couple, Mercedes Shaday Smith and Markeice ‘Mari’ Brown took their lives two days apart.

Mercedes, a student of Withrow High School, Colombia Kentucky was found dead in her room at the McCandless Hall hostel on April 20.

It was gathered that she was being harassment by friends and was also a victim of bullying. She was also said to be pregnant for her boyfriend.

They had reportedly seen each other the night before her death.

Mari who was 20 years old.

On April 22, Mari committed suicide two days after his girlfriend died. Before taking his life, Markeice had posted a distressing note on Facebook and thereafter in a live stream told his friends and family members goodbye.

It was gathered that during the stream, those who watched tried to convince him to stop, but Mari warned them not to bother.

Here is the Facebook posts last made by Mari.