The head of a 7-year-old girl was smashed with a wood by her mother who is a commercial sex worker in the Ayobo area of Lagos State.

37-year-old Chioma Ochemba shocked her neighbours with the punishment she meted on her daughter as her head was covered in blood.

According to Ochemba, an Imo State indigene, her daughter lost a pair of N100 slippers she had bought for her the previous day.

The neighbours had to take the child away from her after Ochemba threatened to kill the poor girl.

One of her neighbours, Mr. Busari Tajudeen, said he was forced to intervene when Ochemba angrily

grabbed the girl by the neck and hit her with a piece of wood.

Tajudeen promptly dragged the girl away from her and took the child to the Ayobo Police Division where a policewoman rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

The girl was later treated and kept at the police station afterwards but the mother was nowhere to be found.

PUNCH learnt that Ochemba made no attempt to look for the girl but instead, dressed up that day and went to her overnight work.

The following day when the police went after the woman, she fought the police inspector who had gone to arrest her, threatening that nobody dared to take her child away from her.

Ochemba, who has three children (living with their grandmother in the village) by her first husband and another three (aged seven, five and seven months old) by her current husband, explained that anger pushed her to deal the girl such a deadly blow.