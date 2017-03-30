A Federal High Court in Lagos has been approached to compel the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to release the result of a laboratory analysis carried out on a batch of Aquafina table water.

The company, DAI Brothers Investment Limited in the suit it filed before Justice Hadizat Shagari, claimed that it suspected that Aquafina table water, being packaged by the Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc, was contaminated.

In an affidavit deposed to by its Managing Director, Ibrahim Yaro, DAI Brothers Investment Limited claimed to have sometime between November and December 2015 purchased a batch of Aquafina table water from one Gjonny Enterprises – a distributor accredited by Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc.

The company claimed to have in turn supplied the water to a vessel, M.T. Marina, which was one of its customers.

Yaro, however, claimed that upon consuming the water, the crew members on the vessel, who were foreign nationals, took ill and had to be flown to India for treatment.

Yaro alleged that following a close scrutiny of the supplied Aquafina table water, it was discovered that the said water contained some black particles or foreign bodies.

He said it was upon this that the company lodged a complaint with NAFDAC, adding that NAFDAC subsequently acted on the complaint and recovered 22 packs of 150cl of Aquafina table water from the batch purchased.

He said the water samples were sealed and marked for laboratory test in the presence of the complainant and a representative of Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc.