President Muhammadu Buhari has also had a telephone conversation with the Chairperson of the African Union, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, who called to wish him quick recovery.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Saturday, March 4 the Guinean President called Buhari on the telephone on Friday “to wish him good health and speedy recovery.”

Adesina quoted Conde as saying that he made the telephone call on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU.

He was said to have assured the Nigerian President that all African leaders stand with him in prayers “at a time like this.”

Adesina added that while thanking Conde for the telephone call, Buhari used the opportunity to congratulate him on his recent election as AU Chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.

He said the Nigerian President, who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.

“President Buhari also expressed confidence that Africa will witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure,” the statement added.

Conde’s telephone conversation with Buhari came two days after King Mohammed VI of Morocco made a similar call to the President.

The king was said to have on Wednesday asked after the President’s health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.