A truck driver crushed a bread hawker and her baby on Ajibulu Street in the Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that while the hawker, Tawa Nurudeen, survived the crash, her six-month-old daughter, Nimota, died.

The child was reportedly confirmed dead by a doctor at Jericho Hospital, a private medical facility in the area.

PUNCH was told that Tawa was taken to Edmark Medical Centre, another private facility, but was referred to a general hospital, where she was rejected due to lack of a bed space.

She was later admitted in another hospital in the Oshodi area.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said Tawa strapped her baby to her back while hawking loaves of bread.

He said, “The incident happened around 12.30pm on Sunday. She was at the junction when the truck driver wanted to turn. The driver hit the woman and the tray she used to hawk fell off her head, including loaves of bread, into a gutter. Her baby also fell from her back to the road.

“The truck, which had three occupants – two men and a woman – climbed on the woman’s leg and the baby. When the driver heard the screams of horrified residents, he reversed and climbed the woman’s leg again.”

It was learnt that while the driver and the woman fled, the third occupant of the vehicle was seized by some hoodlums who assaulted him.