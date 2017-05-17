The Presidency is confused as to who would assent to the 2017 budget the National Assembly passed last Thursday, May 11 even though Yemi Osinbajo is the acting President.

The same situation applies to the swearing-in of the two new Ministers-designate who had long been screened by the Senate. Fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said that the decision on who signs the Appropriation Bill into law would be decided when the document is finally transmitted to the Presidency.

Reacting to a question on whether the budget will be signed by Osinbajo or taken to President Muhammadu Buhari in London, the minister said: “When it (the budget) is transmitted to the Presidency, that decision (on who to sign) will be taken‎.”

“When it is transmitted to the Presidency, that decision will be taken‎”, he said. He however said that an advanced copy of the budget has been received by the Minister of Budget and National Planning.

It will be recalled that President Buhari left the country on March 7 to attend to his health in London.