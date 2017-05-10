A Corps member serving in Gombe State was killed in a car accident while on his way to his home in Jalingo.

Rimam Nuhu Kwabche who graduated from Taraba State University where he Studied History and Archaeology, had been hale and hearty just days before his death and was very active on Social media.

Below was his post before the accident that ended up claiming his life.

“God is my Sufficiency, not the government (NYSC), and not my parents. In the land of famine, I shall be greatly satisfied, God shall exempt me from calamities, Users and wasters of destiny. I am not offended in God @ all. #GombeCorper #GodofMyBeautifulExperience #AjewelIntheSavannah” he wrote before embarking on the journey that cost him his life.

Friends and family have flooded his timeline on Facebook to send their condolence messages.