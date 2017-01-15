A NYSC Corps member, Eze Ejike Godwin suffered a spinal cord injury after being involved in a road traffic accident.

Godwin, who is serving in Kogi State, had traveled safely to his home state of Enugu during the yuletide period but later had an accident there while riding a motorcycle.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, on Wednesday, January 11, visited Godwin at the MEMFYS Neuro-surgical Hospital, Enugu, where he receiving treatment.

The Director-General expressed sympathy with the Corps member, and said the visit was in furtherance of his administration’s commitment to the welfare of Corps members.

Kazaure said the NYSC Management had footed Godwin’s medical bill at the hospital to the tune of one million eight hundred thousand naira.

While wishing him quick recovery, he used the occasion to call on Corps members to always avoid unnecessary journeys.

Commenting, the Medical Director of MEMFYS Hospital, Professor Sam Ohaegbulam, said the Corps member had undergone a successful surgery, and is in a stable condition.