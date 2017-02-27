A couple has been arrested in Lagos for having sex in an empty room in a house located at 18 Joe Ayinka Street in Ejigbonot belonging to them.

The 35-year old homeless man Ifeanyi Nwaogo took his wife, Esther to a room where a tenant just vacated from.

The landlord of the house caught them in the act and reported to the police that they burgled his house and forcefully entered there.

PM EXPRESS met the suspects at the police at Ejigbo division arrested Ifeanyi and his wife, Esther and took them to the station.

Ifeanyi, who hails from Okwelle in Imo State, narrated that he had accommodation problem due to the challenges he was facing as a result of dwindling in his music career.

He said since that last year when their accommodation challenges started till last week, he and his wife had not had any sexual contact which had been a burden to both of them.

He said when they could not bear the sexual pressure any longer, he forced the door open and took his wife there to have round of sex before the landlord caught them and raised alarm.

He said they did not remove anything in the house neither did they damage the property and had been pleading with the landlord but he refused.

The police alleged that the couple have committed a criminal offence by forcefully entering the place and therefore liable to the offence.