The N190m corruption charges levelled against a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Steve Oronsaye were on Tuesday, May 9 discharged by an FCT High Court, Maitama.

Oronsaye was also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was docked on seven counts, bordering on breach of trust and diversion of N190 million meant for the committee he chaired.

The judge, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, in her ruling on the no-case submission filed by Oronsaye, held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Oronsaye.

“There was contradictory evidence by the prosecution witnesses on whether the defendant was still the head of service as at the time he chaired the committee.

“The court seems to discredit the evidence, suffice it to say that there is no evidence linking the accused with the statutory element and ingredients of the offence with which he is charged.

“The court of trial must as a matter of law discharge him because it has no business scanting for evidence that is nowhere to be found.

“I have looked through the case and I am unable to see any justifications for this case.

“The defendant is hereby discharged” she held.