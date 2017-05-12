The Department of State Services (DSS) has been ordered by a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State to tender an unreserved apology to the son of the South-South Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr Tareri Avwomakpa, over his illegal arrest by its operatives in February, PUNCH reports.

Justice T.B. Adegoke gave the ruling on Tuesday, May 9 in a suit numbered FHC/ASB/CS/14/2017 filed by Tareri, a Warri-based legal practitioner against the Director-General, Department of State Services and the Delta State Director, DSS, following his arrest and detention over a message calling for support for the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Operatives of the DSS had in February arrested and detained Tareri over an alleged message sent through a social media platform, Whatsapp, wherein he called on Christians in the country to support and accompany Suleman to honour the invitation by the DSS at its head office in Abuja.

Justice Adegoke while delivering his ruling on the case, held that Archbishop God-do-well Avwomakpa son’s arrest was unlawful and unconstitutional even as he awarded N250,000 damages against the DSS director-general and the Delta state director of the organisation.

According to a copy of the judgment sighted on Thursday in Asaba, the court ordered the DSS authorities to write a formal letter of apology to the claimant for a breach of his constitutional human rights.

Tareri also confirmed the ruling on Thursday and dedicated the judgment to Nigerians who had been killed, maimed and were currently suffering oppression for being Christians across the country.