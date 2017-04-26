A fresh court barring former first lady Patience Jonathan to access the $5.9m in a Skye bank account has been obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The new freezing order which was obt ained today, April 26 came barely 24 hours after the court had given Patience unfettered access to the seized funds.

The EFCC had earlier placed a “No Debit Order” on the account late last year pursuant to an interim order by Justice Olatoregun.

But Patience, through her lawyer, Mr. Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), had challenged the action and succeeded in getting the court to vacate the freezing order on April 6, 2017.

The EFCC, which was displeased, had immediately gone on appeal and also filed an application seeking a stay of execution of the freezing order pending the outcome of the appeal.

But in a dramatic twist on Tuesday, a counsel for the EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, appeared before Justice Olatoregun, saying the commission had changed its mind about challenging the freezing order and applied to withdraw the application to stay the execution of the unfreezing order.

Consequently, the judge on Tuesday struck out the application for stay of execution, giving Patience unfettered access to the funds.

The judge also granted an application by counsel for Skye Bank, Mr. Lanre Ogunlesi (SAN), that the Form 48 and Form 49 filed against his client by Patience to cite his bank for contempt, should be struck out.

However, on Wednesday, the EFCC lawyer, Oyedepo, reappeared before the judge with a new ex parte application to freeze Patience’s account afresh.

Apart from the Skye Bank account with $5.9m, the EFCC also prayed the court to freeze an Ecobank account, with a balance of N2.4bn, which was opened in the name of one La Wari Furniture and Bath Limited.

The anti-graft agency said the funds were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.