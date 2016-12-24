The multiple bank accounts of Former first lady, Patience Jonathan have been freezed by a Federal High Court order.

The accounts, opened in the names of companies and an individual, had a cumulative balance of N7,418,829,290.94 (N7.4bn) and $429,381.87.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos made the freezing order following an application for an interim injunction to that effect by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had in an affidavit deposed to by one of its operatives, Mr. Abdulahi Tukur, told the judge that suspected proceeds of crime were retained in the accounts and urged the judge to urgently froze the accounts pending the conclusion of its investigations.

Tukur had told the judge that intelligence report at the anti-graft agency’s demanded that the accounts be investigated, adding that it would be in the interest of justice that the accounts be frozen.

In granting the order, Justice Olatoregun, however, ordered the EFCC to sign an undertaking that it would indemnify the defendants it it turned out that the freezing order ought not to have been made.

Affected by the order is Patience’ account with Skye Bank with a balance of $5,316.66.

Also affected are five companies, namely: Finchley Top Homes Limited, Aribawa Aruera, Magel Resort Limited, AM-PM Global Network Limited, Pansy Oil and Gas Limited.

Finchley Top Homes Limited’s account numbered 1102001996 in Ecobank, with a balance of N226,376,700.23 and a fixed deposit of N1,099,511,484.88 was frozen among other accounts.