The sum of N449,597,000 found in an abandoned Bureau De Change shop in Victoria Island, Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been forfeited.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, May 19 ordered the forfeiture to the Federal Government as no one came forward to claim it.

The judge had earlier on April 19 ordered the temporary forfeiture of the money and adjourned till Friday for one Mohammed Tauheed, who was joined as respondent in the suit, and any other interested party to appear before him to give reasons why the money should be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

On Friday, counsel for the EFCC, Idris Mohammed, told the judge that the interim order of April 19 had been advertised in the newspaper on May 11, so as to bring the case to the notice of Tauheed any interested party.

He added that apart from the newspaper publication, Tauheed was also served with the motion on notice.

He urged the judge to order the final forfeiture of the money since neither Tauheed nor anyone else came forward to claim it.

Justice Aikawa, in a short ruling, granted the application.