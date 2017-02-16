The sums of N23.4 billion, N9.08 billion, and $5 million (about N34 billion in total) linked to former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke has been forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos who had issued an interim forfeiture order on the funds on January 6, on Thursday, February 16 gave a “final forfeiture order” on the funds.

The judge said he was satisfied with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s argument that the monies were proceeds of illegal activity.