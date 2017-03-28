Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an Anton Piller order, directing the seizure of a film titled “Okafor’s Law” directed by Nollywood Producer, Omoni Oboli.

The court also issued an interim order, suspending the release and launch of the film, in any movie theatre or cinema house on March 31, pending the determination of a motion on notice before the court.

The judge ordered the seizure of all copies, materials, projections or infringing materials, relating to the subject matter. The orders followed an ex parte application filed by a company, Rancoteur Productions Ltd, on behalf of a Canada based script writer, Jude Idada.

Idada lays claim to the film “Okafor’s Law” as his intellectual property. The plaintiff had filed the suit through Anthony Idigbe, seeking an order, halting the premiere and release of the said “Okafor’s Law”, pending the determination of a copyright infringement suit filed against Oboli.

The court thereafter, fixed March 29 for hearing of the motion on notice. Idada had accused Oboli of copyright infringement on the “Okafor’s Law” movie, adding that she had stolen his story idea for the movie in September 2016.

He alleged that Oboli took the work he had done regarding “Okafor’s Law”, and developed without giving him credit.