Embattled Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu was today, April 25 alongside the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2015 election, Umar Mohammed Nasko remanded in Minna medium Prisons pending a ruling on bail application on May 3rd, 2017.

According to the presiding Judge, Justice Aliyu Mayaki, the case is to be opened on June 12, 2017 and to be held day by day till June 16.

The ruling on their bail application is to be delivered on 3rd May, 2017. They are to be remanded in Medium Security prisons in Minna.

Lead Counsel for the EFCC, Gbolahan Latona, had levelled six charges against Aliyu.

When the charges were read to them (Aliyu and Nasko) by Justice Mayaki, they pleaded not guilty.