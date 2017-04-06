A Federal High Court in Lagos State has unfrozen the $5.9 million linked to an account belonging to former first lady Patience Dame Jonathan.

It was gathered that the court premises was again besieged by supporters of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Pictures from the court premises showed large number of women waiting for the judgment that eventually returned Patience’s millions of dollars back to her.

The court’s order came following charges initiated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed by its lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo.