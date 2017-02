The crippled man, Chijioke Raphael Uraku that was brutalised by two soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra on Tuesday has met with the military authorities at the 302 Artillery Regiment/14 Field Engineer Regiment, Onitsha.

In a Facebook post by Abuchi Onwumelu, Uraku met with the Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment, Col. Idongesit Uko Akpan and the Deputy Director, Public Relations 82 Division, Col. Sagir Musa and other officers on Friday, February 10.

See more photos below;