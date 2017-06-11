Professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team has welcomed twins from a surrogate mum.

The Real Madrid superstar is on a winning streak at the moment as Portuguese media on Saturday, reported that he has become a father to twins.

According to AFP, the babies – a girl and boy named Eva and Mateo – were born on Thursday to a woman living on the US West Coast.

“Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins. The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It’s a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet revealed to the rest of the world,” the Portuguese TV channel reported.

Ronaldo, who led Real Madrid to a record breaking Champions League win in Cardiff last week, had his first son Cristiano Junior in June 2010 – also reportedly with a surrogate mother.

In March, British tabloid The Sun had reported that the four-time Ballon d’Or winner was to become the father of twins by a surrogate mother on the west coast of the United States.

Portugal’s all-time leading scorer Ronaldo is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, and had her by his side during the Fifa Best Award earlier this year.

Ronaldo and his representatives, Gestifute, are yet to comment on the report which was circulated by Portuguese newspapers over the weekend.

The report comes after a twin-heavy week in the celebrity world, after American actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal welcomed newborns Ella and Alexander.