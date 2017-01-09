Portugal and Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been crowned as FIFA World Footballer of the Year beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

He was awarded at FIFA’s annual awards gala in Zurich, Switzerland.

The superstar enjoyed a fantastic 2016 that saw him win the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid in May before successfully leading Portugal to lift the European Championship in France.

He scored a total of 59 goals for both club and country throughout 2016, a year he claimed had been his best season so far.

