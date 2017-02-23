Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has promised a financial reward of N1m to anyone that can give information leading to the arrest of kidnappers and armed robbers in the state.

The Governor made this announcement on Tuesday, February 21 at the Executive Council Chambers, Calabar, during a courtesy visit from the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the state, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa.

The whistleblowing operation, which was named “Hafiz law”, according to Governor Ayade, reveals that anyone who blows the whistle on an armed robber or a kidnapper and by intelligence or investigation that armed robber or kidnapper is found to be true, that person is entitled to N1million.

To avoid a situation whereby innocent citizens are accused and prosecuted, Ayade said that thorough investigation will be conducted and only after they have been proven guilty beyond all reasonable doubt will they be prosecuted.

He said that the state police have the capacity to conduct such investigation. He called on the citizens to report armed robbers, anyone found possessing firearms illegally, kidnappers and their allies.

The new CP, Inuwa, had earlier stated that he is open to working with citizens who are willing to join hands with him to make the state peaceful.