Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade reportedly locked out the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Tina Banku Agbor, for coming late to work.

Others affected included some top political aides, top civil servants of Government House, Calabar.

Ayade, on his first day in office on June 1, 2015, locked out civil servants, apparently to serve as a deterrence to others, warning that all heads of MDAs must live up to their responsibilities.

According to him, it is high time civil servants served in line with prescribed rules to deliver on the desired gains to the populace.

The Governor was said to have arrived office yesterday before 7:30am only to find his entrance locked, but opened after spending some minutes outside.

Piqued by the lateness of some of the key staff of governor’s office, he directed that all entrances be locked and no one allowed to come in just as he watched on CCTV the development.

As at the time of arriving at Governor’s Office, the special Assistant and Press Secretary to Governor, Mr Christian Ita, was the only appointee in the office with two members of the Press corps including Daniel Williams and Nakanda Iyadim.

It was also learnt that the Deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, arrived about 8:00am and was allowed in.

However, attempts were made to stop some security operatives who sneaked in with his convoy.

Speaking, the Special Assistant and Press Secretary to Governor Ayade, Mr. Christian Ita, said the locking of the offices was to instill discipline and ginger workers to sit up.

See more photos below;