The Nigeria Customs Service has declared wanted the two officers that allegedly examined and cleared the ammunition-laden container with 49 boxes stuffed with 661 pump-action rifles at the Apapa port, Lagos State.

PUNCH learnt on Tuesday that the officers, Abdullahi I, with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah, with service number 133386, fled after the weapons were uncovered by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had said the agency arrested three suspects – Oscar Okafor (importer), Mahmud Hassan (clearing agent) and Sadique Mustapha (escort) – in connection with the arms smuggling.

He had explained that some other customs officers were arrested, adding that investigations were ongoing.

However, the spokesperson for the FOU, Jerry Attah, revealed on Tuesday that the suspects were cooperating, saying the two officers were declared wanted for their roles in the incident.

He said, “Immediately the weapons were uncovered, they took to their heels and that is why we are declaring them wanted. They were the ones that examined and checked the container at the Apapa port.

“The other suspects, including three other officers, are still in our custody pending the conclusion of investigations. There will be no half measures. We will get to the root of the case.”