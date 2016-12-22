We brought you a story about a woman who was abducted by gunmen in front of her children in Festac, Lagos. Read here

According to latest reports, the abducted woman is a female customs official named Mrs. Comfort Alaba.

50-year-old Comfort was whisked away by assailants around 8pm on Tuesday while she was visiting her children on 22 Road, FESTAC Town.

PUNCH correspondent gathered that Comfort recently separated from her husband and had left her home on 11 Road, A Close, for her husband’s place, to visit her children when the incident happened.

It was learnt that the men ordered the children not to shout, threatening to shoot them dead if they did, as they made away with their mother in her black Murano Jeep.

Her daughter, Faith, who spoke with PUNCH correspondent, said the assailants were unmasked.

She said, “My mum came to visit us. We were in her Jeep, playing with her. She had spent about 20 minutes with us and was preparing to leave.

“As I hugged her goodbye, and my sister stepped out of her vehicle, two guys walked up to her and took control of the car. As I was about to shout, one of them put a gun to my abdomen and said if I shouted he would kill me.

“I suddenly heard a gunshot, and before I knew it, they had zoomed off with her. They wore black clothes. They didn’t say anything to us except when they threatened me. They were two in number.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing.