Seven comptrollers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been redeployed according to a statement issued on Friday, March 17 by Customs acting Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah.

Read the statement regarding the redeployment below;

REDEPLOYMENT OF COMPTROLLERS

The Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of seven (7) Comptrollers of Customs.

They are:

1.) Aber, T. B. Kirikiri Lighter Terminal to Ag. ACG Modernization

(HQ)

2.) Wushishi, L. ICT (HQ) to Kirikiri Lighter Terminal

3.) Babani, A. Port Harcourt Area II to Post Clearance Audit (Zone

‘A’)

4.) Abubakar, B. Post Clearance Audit (Zone ‘A’) to Port Harcourt

Area II

5.) Mohammed, A. A. Finance Administration and Technical

Service (HQ) to Seme

6.) Dimka, V. O. From Seme to Zone ‘D’ HQ Bauchi

7.) Odibu, C. O. Human Resource Development (HRD) to

Ikorodu Lighter Terminal

As the affected officers resume at their new posts, the CGC urges them to re-engineer their Commands for effective and efficient service delivery.

Signed

Joseph Attah

Ag. Public Relations Officer