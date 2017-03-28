The Nigerian Customs Service has impounded 223 vehicles 13 of which belong to a Kano State Senator.

Comptroller-General of Customs Compliance Task Force also said that it seized other items, including foodstuffs worth N269.5m in Kano and Jigawa states within eight months.

The Task Force Zonal Commander, Mr. Bala Dole, made this known in an interview in Kano on Monday.

He said the vehicles, belonging to the said senator were; 12 new Toyota Hilux and one Land Cruiser Jeep.

Dole, who declined to name the senator, said the 13 vehicles were trailed from Maigatari in Jigawa State following an intelligence report.

“Based on the intelligence report, the vehicles were 30 in number but we were able to trail 13 of them 12 of which were hidden in the senator’s compound.

“We sealed the house and retrieved the vehicles and they are now in our custody,” Dole said.

He said the other items the task force confiscated during special operations included 9,757 bags of rice, 2,916 of foreign spaghetti, 2,770 cartons of foreign vegetable oil and 999 cartons of macaroni.

He said others were; 889 veils of second-hand clothes, 50 used school bags, 110 cartons of new foreign shoes, 956 bags of mosquito coil and six fairly used cars.

“The total value of the seizure made by the task force since it was established in July 2016, excluding the 13 senator’s vehicles, is N269.5m.

“We have yet to determine the cost of the 13 vehicles belonging to the senator,” he said.